AfDB Launches $8.5m Climate-Resilient Rice Drive in West Africa

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB), in partnership with the Africa Rice Centre (AfricaRice) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has launched a major regional programme to strengthen climate-resilient rice value chains across 14 West African countries.

The $8.5 million Strengthening Adaptation to Climate Change of Rice Value Chains in West Africa (REWARD-AfricaRice) initiative was officially launched on 13 February 2026 in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire.

Boosting Yields, Incomes and Food Sovereignty

Implemented through 2029, REWARD-AfricaRice aims to tackle structural weaknesses in West Africa’s rice sector amid rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate pressures.

The programme will:

Improve climate-resilient seed systems

Promote sustainable farming practices

Upgrade processing technologies

Strengthen regional coordination and market integration

Reduce dependence on rice imports

Rice is a staple food across West Africa, yet the region continues to rely heavily on imports, exposing countries to global price shocks and supply disruptions.

“Rice is a strategic commodity for food sovereignty and economic resilience in West Africa,” said ECOWAS representative Boladale Adebowale. “The REWARD programme demonstrates the power of regional collaboration to advance our common food security agenda.”

14 Countries, Regional Impact

The programme will operate in:

Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

By strengthening regional integration and harmonising approaches across borders, the initiative seeks to create more resilient and competitive rice value chains.

Transformational Targets

REWARD-AfricaRice sets ambitious production and income goals:

Increase rice yields from an average of 2 tons per hectare to up to 7 tons per hectare

Raise average annual farmer incomes from $1,385 to $1,605

Create up to 78,000 jobs, including approximately 39,000 for women

The programme will support farmers with improved seed varieties adapted to climate stress, enhance irrigation and water management practices, and introduce modern processing equipment to reduce post-harvest losses.

Eklou Attiogbevi-Somado, AfDB Regional Manager for Agriculture and Agro-Industry in West Africa, said the initiative aligns with the Bank’s broader strategy to transform Africa’s food systems.

“By investing in resilient rice value chains, we support regional integration, job creation and long-term economic stability in West Africa,” he said.

Science, Innovation and Institutional Strengthening

AfricaRice Director General Baboucarr Manneh emphasized that scientific research and institutional coordination will be central to the programme’s success.

“Rice self-sufficiency in West Africa is imperative for both economic and food-security reasons,” he said. “REWARD combines science, innovation, institutional strengthening and regional coordination to build resilient rice value chains that benefit farmers, processors and consumers.”

The programme will also strengthen national research institutions and project implementation units, ensuring knowledge transfer and long-term sustainability.

Advancing Regional Food Security

West Africa’s rice demand continues to rise sharply due to demographic growth and changing consumption patterns. By improving local production capacity and value addition, REWARD-AfricaRice seeks to reduce import dependence and strengthen intra-regional trade.

Officials at the launch stressed that climate change — including irregular rainfall, flooding and drought — makes adaptation in staple food systems urgent.

By integrating climate-smart agriculture, improved processing and regional policy coordination, the initiative positions rice as a cornerstone of West Africa’s food sovereignty and economic resilience strategy.