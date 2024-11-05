Lawyer Faces Contempt Charges for Court Disruption
The Delhi High Court is considering contempt charges against a lawyer for repeatedly interrupting proceedings despite warnings. Justice Girish Kathpalia stated the lawyer’s behavior forced him to dictate a court order in the chamber. The lawyer has been given a chance to justify his actions in the next hearing.
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to a lawyer, questioning him on potential contempt charges for his repeated disruptions during court hearings. Despite multiple cautions, the lawyer continued to interfere, preventing Justice Girish Kathpalia from dictating an order in open court.
Justice Kathpalia noted that due to the lawyer's interruptions, he was compelled to complete dictation within his chamber. This disruption occurred amidst the hearing of a woman's application against an insurance firm, where the lawyer was representing her.
The court posed several pertinent queries regarding the case, only to have the lawyer create a scene instead of responding. The lawyer requested clarification, and the judge assured the application's status was intact, allowing the lawyer to further argue in January.
