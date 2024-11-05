Left Menu

Right-Wing Coup Thwarted: Germany's Shocking Militant Arrests

German police arrested eight members of a militant right-wing group aiming to overthrow the state. The Saxony Separatists planned a 'Day X' attack with paramilitary training and procured military gear. One suspect is linked to the nationalist party AfD, marking the second recent coup plot in Germany.

Updated: 05-11-2024 17:36 IST
In a significant crackdown on domestic terrorism, German police have apprehended eight alleged members of a right-wing extremist group preparing for an armed coup against the state. Labelled the 'Saxony Separatists', the group's ideology embraces racist and conspiracy theories, drawing disturbing comparisons to Nazi-era militarism.

The group has been under surveillance since November 2020, with suspicions mounting over their paramilitary training exercises and accumulation of military equipment. German authorities have linked the arrested individuals to far-right networks, highlighting the case of a local politician from the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

This marks the second foiled coup attempt in recent memory, following revelations of the 'Reichsbuerger' plot in 2022. These actions underscore the ongoing challenge Germany faces in combating extreme right-wing terrorism and safeguarding its democratic institutions.

