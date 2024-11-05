Left Menu

High Stakes Legal Showdown: Shein vs. Temu at London’s High Court

Fast-fashion giants Shein and Temu face off in London's High Court in a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement and anti-competitive behavior, with accusations of exclusive supplier agreements and copyright notices. The case is part of a global legal battle, highlighting issues of worker treatment and regulatory scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:38 IST
The global fast-fashion titans, Shein and Temu, are set to clash head-on in London's High Court come 2026, each leveling serious allegations against the other. The core of the battle involves lawsuits over alleged copyright infringement and anti-competitive practices within the industry.

Shein initiated legal action in the UK last year against Temu, accusing its parent company, PDD Holdings' Whaleco UK Limited, of copyright breaches concerning product photos available on Temu's platform. In a counter move, Temu fired back, filing a counterclaim asserting that Shein was violating UK competition laws with exclusive supplier agreements.

This fierce legal skirmish is another chapter in the ongoing global confrontation between the two companies, which have both rapidly increased their international footprints. Beyond the courtroom drama, these companies grapple with heightened scrutiny over their labor and environmental practices from regulatory bodies worldwide.

