Explosive parcels originating from Lithuania and causing chaos across Europe are linked to Russia, according to a Lithuanian presidential adviser. The alarming development has heightened concerns among NATO nations, already wary of Moscow's sabotage tactics aimed at undermining Ukraine's allies.

Western intelligence agencies have been tracking a pattern of suspicious fires and attacks, with evidence pointing towards Russian military operations. Reports indicate that packages causing fires at courier depots in the UK, Germany, and Poland can be traced back to Lithuania.

Investigations by Britain and Germany have revealed near-catastrophic incidents, including a narrowly avoided plane crash. Lithuania urges allies to take action against Russia's intelligence as investigations delve into this orchestrated mayhem.

(With inputs from agencies.)