Lithuanian Officials Expose Moscow's Parcel Sabotage Tactics

A Lithuanian presidential adviser has accused Russia of being behind explosive parcels sent to Europe, causing alarm among NATO countries. These acts of sabotage, reportedly originating in Lithuania, have been linked to Russian military intelligence. Investigations are ongoing as Western governments seek to counteract these threats.

Updated: 05-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Explosive parcels originating from Lithuania and causing chaos across Europe are linked to Russia, according to a Lithuanian presidential adviser. The alarming development has heightened concerns among NATO nations, already wary of Moscow's sabotage tactics aimed at undermining Ukraine's allies.

Western intelligence agencies have been tracking a pattern of suspicious fires and attacks, with evidence pointing towards Russian military operations. Reports indicate that packages causing fires at courier depots in the UK, Germany, and Poland can be traced back to Lithuania.

Investigations by Britain and Germany have revealed near-catastrophic incidents, including a narrowly avoided plane crash. Lithuania urges allies to take action against Russia's intelligence as investigations delve into this orchestrated mayhem.

