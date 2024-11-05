Left Menu

Delhi Police ASI Arrested in Bribery Scandal

An assistant sub-inspector in Delhi has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to settle a financial dispute. The complainant alleged threats of arrest if he didn't comply. The vigilance unit trapped the ASI, recovering the bribe from his desk and initiating legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:21 IST
The vigilance unit of the Delhi Police has apprehended an assistant sub-inspector for corruption allegations. The officer, identified as Pramod Kumar, was involved in a bribery scandal at the Krishna Nagar police station, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

According to officials, Kumar pressured a Rohtak resident to resolve a financial dispute by demanding a bribe. The complainant reported that the ASI asked for Rs 2 lakh to settle the matter, threatening arrest if the demand wasn't met, though the amount was later negotiated down to Rs 50,000.

On November 4, the complainant reached out to the vigilance unit, which subsequently set up a sting operation. Kumar was caught on Monday accepting Rs 10,000. The money was found in his desk drawer, and legal actions are underway against him.

