Majid Al Futtaim Transitions from Carrefour to Hypermax in Jordan

Majid Al Futtaim, Carrefour's Middle East franchisee, has suspended Carrefour Jordan and is introducing a new brand, Hypermax. The decision comes amid speculation about the influence of a boycott campaign. Hypermax will focus on local preferences, with minimal disruption expected during the transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:37 IST
Majid Al Futtaim, the franchisee responsible for Carrefour's presence in the Middle East, has announced the suspension of Carrefour operations in Jordan. In its place, a new brand, Hypermax, is set to make its debut. The company has not disclosed the specific reasons for this change.

Rumors have circulated pointing to potential links between the closure and a boycott movement targeting Carrefour over its operations in Israel. The company's statement emphasized routine business assessments and adapting to market changes.

Hypermax will be implemented across 34 stores, focusing on local consumer preferences. During this transition, Majid Al Futtaim commits to minimizing customer disruption, although the exact logistics of the changeover remain unclear.

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

