Court Hearing on Jagdish Tytler's Role in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

A Delhi court will soon hear crucial arguments against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically the Pul Bangash killings. Originally scheduled for an earlier date, the hearing has been postponed to November 12 due to health issues faced by the defense counsel.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh, overseeing the case, has granted the postponement after the primary counsel for the accused gave health-related reasons. The complainant's counsel opposed this adjournment, but the judge allowed it, demanding medical documents for validation in the next hearing.

Tytler, currently on bail, faces serious charges framed on historical allegations. The CBI claims he incited a mob leading to violence and murders. The court's next session aims to rigorously assess these charges and their implications in one of India's most significant riot cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)