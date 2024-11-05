Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights India's Commitment to Human Rights

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reaffirmed India's longstanding respect for international laws and dedication to human rights, emphasizing new criminal laws aimed at safeguarding women's dignity. Despite opposition claims of exclusion in discussions, Birla highlighted India’s global commitments and the empowerment enabled by progressive Indian laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:54 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reiterated India's commitment to respecting international laws and advocating for human rights, using recent legislation as a testament to the country's dedication. Addressing diplomats from 83 countries, he detailed the new laws upholding women's dignity, enacted after significant parliamentary input and public discussions.

Birla's statements came in response to opposition claims that their perspectives were overlooked during the drafting of these laws. Despite such claims, he stressed India's track record of reflecting its international commitments through domestic legislation, highlighting gender equality and anti-discrimination measures.

The Speaker further acclaimed the empowerment facilitated by Indian laws, noting they provide justice down to the last citizen, with the judiciary revered as upholders of justice and equality, reinforcing India's progressive legal framework.

