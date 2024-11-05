CBI Cracks Down on Illegal Mining in Jharkhand Amid Election Tensions

In a sweeping operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 20 locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on Tuesday, targeting suspects linked to illegal stone mining activities.

The investigation, prompted by the Jharkhand High Court, focuses on figures associated with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged political aide, Pankaj Mishra.

The agency has confiscated Rs 50 lakh in cash, one kilogram of gold, and incriminating documents, signaling widened scrutiny amid impending assembly elections.

