CBI Cracks Down on Illegal Mining in Jharkhand Amid Election Tensions

The CBI conducted raids at 20 locations across three states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, in connection with an illegal stone mining case. The raids targeted individuals allegedly connected to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aide, Pankaj Mishra. Authorities seized cash, gold, and incriminating documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:50 IST
  • India

In a sweeping operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 20 locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on Tuesday, targeting suspects linked to illegal stone mining activities.

The investigation, prompted by the Jharkhand High Court, focuses on figures associated with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged political aide, Pankaj Mishra.

The agency has confiscated Rs 50 lakh in cash, one kilogram of gold, and incriminating documents, signaling widened scrutiny amid impending assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

