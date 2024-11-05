Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Paramilitary Squad Ambushed
A paramilitary squad of Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary was ambushed by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the death of one security personnel and injuries to three others. The incident occurred near the Sago area of Dera Ismail Khan district. Police and security forces swiftly responded to the attack.
A member of Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary lost his life in a terrorist ambush on Tuesday, with three other personnel sustaining injuries in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The attack was reported near the Sago area in Darazinda tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan district, as the squad was en route to a new posting at Darazinda FC Fort.
The prolonged gunfight saw the paramilitary forces engaged with terrorists until police and security reinforcements arrived to stabilize the situation.
