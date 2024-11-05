Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Paramilitary Squad Ambushed

A member of Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary lost his life in a terrorist ambush on Tuesday, with three other personnel sustaining injuries in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack was reported near the Sago area in Darazinda tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan district, as the squad was en route to a new posting at Darazinda FC Fort.

The prolonged gunfight saw the paramilitary forces engaged with terrorists until police and security reinforcements arrived to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)