Rare Medical Exodus: Gaza Strip's Urgent Healthcare Evacuation Amid Conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) is orchestrating a rare medical evacuation, set for Wednesday, of over 100 patients from the Gaza Strip, amid the perilous backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict. This marks a significant move, as fewer than 300 patients have been evacuated since May, following Israel's expanded military operations.

WHO's representative, Rik Peeperkorn, detailed that patients, including children with severe injuries and chronic conditions, will be transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel. From there, they will fly to the United Arab Emirates and potentially on to Romania, underlining the urgency and complexity of such transfers.

Hospitals in northern Gaza, like al-Awda and Kamal Adwan, are severely strained, facing dire shortages in supplies and staff necessary for operation. The WHO has been advocating for sustained medical evacuations and more robust international support, as Israel alleges Hamas fighters are using hospitals as cover in the ongoing war.

