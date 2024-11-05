Left Menu

Security Concerns Rise After Attack on Chinese Nationals in Karachi

Two Chinese nationals were shot by a private security guard in Karachi, sparking fresh security concerns. This incident is part of a series of attacks targeting Chinese citizens in Pakistan—an issue discussed by China's Ambassador Jiang Zaidong with Islamabad as Beijing demands better security measures.

05-11-2024
Two Chinese nationals were injured when a private security guard opened fire at a garment factory in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial center. This attack adds to a worrying trend that has led Beijing to demand enhanced security for its citizens.

A large police presence was seen at the factory, located in Karachi's industrial district, as forensic teams cordoned off the area. While there has been no claim of responsibility, police confirmed that the attack was perpetrated by a security guard, who remains at large.

The Pakistan foreign office has pledged to improve security measures for Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions operating within the country, following calls from China for increased protection amid a string of violent incidents, including a recent bombing claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army.

