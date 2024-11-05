Murder Trial of Sara Sharif: A Father Denies Responsibility
The trial of Urfan Sharif, his wife, and brother-in-law is underway over the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in England. While prosecutors allege a pattern of violence, Sharif denies his role in her death, claiming limited physical discipline. All defendants blame each other during their testimony.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The murder trial centered around the tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif began with her father Urfan denying any role in her demise. Sharif, alongside his wife and brother-in-law, stands accused of causing or allowing the child's death following allegations of sustained violence.
Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones outlined a history of severe injuries discovered on Sara, including burns and bite marks. The case, underway at London's Old Bailey, sees all three defendants pointing fingers at one another, with Urfan Sharif admitting to having struck Sara, albeit not with fatal intentions.
During testimony, Sharif became visibly emotional, describing Sara fondly while repeating his denial of murder charges. This case, marked by mutual accusations among defendants, is expected to continue through year-end amid arguments over disciplinary actions and family dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lee Hsien Yang: A Political Refugee in the UK
South Korea Weighs Arms Support for Ukraine Amid North Korea-Russia Military Ties
All our efforts give priority to humanity; India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict.
We are in constant touch on issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine: PM Modi during talks with President Putin.
EU Approves $38 Billion Loan to Ukraine from Frozen Russian Assets