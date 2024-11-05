Left Menu

Neo-Nazi Coup Thwarted: German Police Arrest Eight Suspected Militants

German police arrested eight suspected members of a neo-Nazi group, 'Saxony Separatists,' as part of a large-scale operation. The group aimed to train for a coup against the German state. This is the second coup plot uncovered in recent years with links to the Alternative for Germany party.

Updated: 05-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:44 IST
In a significant crackdown, German police arrested eight individuals believed to belong to a neo-Nazi militant organization named 'Saxony Separatists.' This group, motivated by racist beliefs and conspiracy theories, had been reportedly training for a violent overthrow of the German state, according to prosecutors. The operation, involving 450 officers, highlights the increasing threat of far-right extremism in Germany.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser praised the swift action, stating that the arrests prevented a potential coup by right-wing terrorists. Notably, one suspect was linked to the nationalist party Alternative for Germany (AfD), although the party denied any connection to the group. This incident marks the second such plot to be thwarted in Germany, following a similar case in 2022 involving the 'Reichsbuerger' movement.

The Saxony Separatists, formed by November 2020, have been described as a tightly-knit group of 15 to 20 members. Their sinister plans included 'ethnic cleansing' and establishing a new system inspired by Nazi ideology. Authorities identified Joerg S., a 23-year-old captured in Poland, as the ringleader. In light of these arrests, German security forces remain vigilant against the ongoing threat of domestic terrorism.

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

