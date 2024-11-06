Left Menu

North Korean Troops Clash with Ukrainians in Russia

North Korean troops have reportedly engaged in limited clashes with Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region. This confrontation, involving Russia's 810 Separate Naval Infantry Brigade, was said to be a test of Ukrainian defenses. The report remains unverified by Reuters and other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:24 IST
North Korean troops have reportedly clashed with Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region, according to a report by the New York Times on Tuesday. The report, citing unnamed senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials, suggested the engagement was a limited effort to assess Ukrainian defenses.

The Ukrainian official indicated that North Korean forces were operating alongside Russia's 810 Separate Naval Infantry Brigade. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details, and requests for comment from relevant ministries and officials, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, remain unanswered.

In an August occurrence, Ukrainian forces crossed into the Kursk region, marking the first such action since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to the Pentagon, approximately 10,000 North Korean troops are present in Kursk. However, they have been unable to confirm combat engagements involving them. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov mentioned initial skirmishes with North Korean forces in a South Korean interview, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the timing of these encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

