Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Turmoil Over Special Status Resolution

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned due to uproar following the passage of a resolution calling for dialogue with the Centre to restore the state's special status. BJP members protested the resolution, causing disruption in the proceedings. The resolution aims to safeguard the identity and rights of J-K people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:36 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced chaos on Wednesday when members clashed over a resolution seeking dialogue with the Centre to reinstate the special status of the region. The session was adjourned for an hour amidst disturbances led primarily by BJP members.

The stormy session erupted soon after the House passed the resolution, prompting BJP legislators, led by Opposition Leader Sunil Sharma, to register their dissent by storming the well. Accusations flew as they claimed the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, orchestrated the resolution without due process.

Despite repeated appeals for order, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the session. The resolution, supported by PDP, People's Conference, and CPI(M) members, emphasizes the importance of the special status removed by the Centre on August 5, 2019, stressing the need to protect the region's identity and cultural rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

