South Korea Aims for 'Perfect' US Security Partnership Amid Global Tensions

South Korea is preparing to establish a 'perfect' security relationship with the United States under the new administration. The announcement comes from the South Korean presidential office, reflecting the nation's strategic priorities in global diplomacy and defense.

According to a senior official, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to converse with the U.S. president-elect soon, indicating the importance of maintaining robust bilateral ties. The discussions will likely cover pivotal security agendas as global tensions rise, amidst North Korea's lack of engagement with Ukrainian forces.

The South Korean government is also contemplating sending a monitoring team to Ukraine. This move, described as limited in scope and duration, does not require the National Assembly's permission. Such a deployment underscores South Korea's proactive role in ensuring international stability.

