South Korea Aims for 'Perfect' US Security Partnership Amid Global Tensions
South Korea is poised to forge a 'perfect' security partnership with the incoming U.S. administration. High-level conversations are anticipated between President Yoon Suk Yeol and the U.S. president-elect. Plans include deploying a South Korean monitoring team to Ukraine, bypassing the National Assembly's approval for limited missions.
South Korea is preparing to establish a 'perfect' security relationship with the United States under the new administration. The announcement comes from the South Korean presidential office, reflecting the nation's strategic priorities in global diplomacy and defense.
According to a senior official, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to converse with the U.S. president-elect soon, indicating the importance of maintaining robust bilateral ties. The discussions will likely cover pivotal security agendas as global tensions rise, amidst North Korea's lack of engagement with Ukrainian forces.
The South Korean government is also contemplating sending a monitoring team to Ukraine. This move, described as limited in scope and duration, does not require the National Assembly's permission. Such a deployment underscores South Korea's proactive role in ensuring international stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine Criticizes Guterres for Choosing BRICS over Peace Summit
South Korea Weighs Arms Support for Ukraine Amid North Korea-Russia Military Ties
India Offers to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in peaceful manner: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Ukraine Secures U.S. Aid Boost for Domestic Arms Production