Arrest of Journalists Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal Police have detained two journalists from a local news portal after a video, reportedly filmed by them, was uploaded. The footage, showing damage at a Kali Puja pandal in North 24 Parganas, led to their arrest, a police officer confirmed on Wednesday.

A suo moto case was filed by the police, resulting in a search operation at the journalists' office in Kaikhali on Tuesday afternoon. During the raid, a computer and additional items were confiscated.

Concerns have been raised that the video could incite a law and order disturbance. The journalists are set to appear in court this afternoon as investigations are underway, said the officer to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)