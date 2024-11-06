Arrest of Journalists Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
Two journalists from a vernacular news portal in West Bengal were arrested after posting a video allegedly depicting vandalism at a Kali Puja pandal. The arrest followed a police raid at their office and the seizure of equipment. Authorities are investigating potential law and order issues.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Police have detained two journalists from a local news portal after a video, reportedly filmed by them, was uploaded. The footage, showing damage at a Kali Puja pandal in North 24 Parganas, led to their arrest, a police officer confirmed on Wednesday.
A suo moto case was filed by the police, resulting in a search operation at the journalists' office in Kaikhali on Tuesday afternoon. During the raid, a computer and additional items were confiscated.
Concerns have been raised that the video could incite a law and order disturbance. The journalists are set to appear in court this afternoon as investigations are underway, said the officer to PTI.
(With inputs from agencies.)