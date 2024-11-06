Delhi Court to Decide Fate of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
A Delhi court is set to rule on the cognisance of the charge sheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing Delhi Waqf Board case. The court requires clarifications from the ED before proceeding with the allegations against Khan set for hearing this November.
A Delhi court is poised to deliver a crucial decision on November 13 concerning the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. This follows allegations of money laundering linked to corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.
On Wednesday, Special Judge Jitendra Singh sought further details from the ED regarding the prosecution complaint, which acts as the agency's version of a charge sheet. The court has scheduled this matter for a follow-up on November 13, pending the required clarifications.
The 110-page charge sheet, filed on October 29, accuses Khan of money laundering, pointing to crimes allegedly committed in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board. Despite naming others, such as Mariam Siddiqui, charges against her were not pursued by the ED. Khan's bail hearing is set for November 7.
