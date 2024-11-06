Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide Fate of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court is set to rule on the cognisance of the charge sheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing Delhi Waqf Board case. The court requires clarifications from the ED before proceeding with the allegations against Khan set for hearing this November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:38 IST
Delhi Court to Decide Fate of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Amanatullah Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is poised to deliver a crucial decision on November 13 concerning the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. This follows allegations of money laundering linked to corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Jitendra Singh sought further details from the ED regarding the prosecution complaint, which acts as the agency's version of a charge sheet. The court has scheduled this matter for a follow-up on November 13, pending the required clarifications.

The 110-page charge sheet, filed on October 29, accuses Khan of money laundering, pointing to crimes allegedly committed in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board. Despite naming others, such as Mariam Siddiqui, charges against her were not pursued by the ED. Khan's bail hearing is set for November 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024