Assam Government Declares Public Holiday for Bypolls
The Assam government has announced a public holiday in five assembly constituencies on November 13 due to scheduled by-elections. The affected areas are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The holiday applies to all institutions within these constituencies, and votes will be counted on November 23.
The Assam government has declared November 13 as a public holiday in five assembly constituencies due to upcoming by-elections, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.
The constituencies of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri will be going to the polls as their representatives had been elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan announced that all government bodies, businesses, and educational institutions in these areas will be closed on the polling day. Votes are set to be counted on November 23.
