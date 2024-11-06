Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe into Custodial Torture Allegations

The Calcutta High Court's division bench has upheld a single judge's order for a CBI investigation into allegations of police custody torture of a woman arrested over protests. The court dismissed the West Bengal government's appeal, citing discrepancies in medical reports necessitating an independent probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:41 IST
Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe into Custodial Torture Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court's division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, has reinforced an order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate alleged police custodial torture of a woman involved in protest activities.

The decision, emerging from an appeal by the West Bengal government, supported the earlier single judge's directive based on inconsistency found in medical reports. The ruling noted that the discrepancies warranted intervention by an independent body like the CBI.

Despite the state government's opposition, the court emphasized the necessity for an unbiased investigation, citing differences between medical reports from various authorities that recorded the woman's condition differently during her custody period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024