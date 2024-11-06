Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe into Custodial Torture Allegations
The Calcutta High Court's division bench has upheld a single judge's order for a CBI investigation into allegations of police custody torture of a woman arrested over protests. The court dismissed the West Bengal government's appeal, citing discrepancies in medical reports necessitating an independent probe.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court's division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, has reinforced an order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate alleged police custodial torture of a woman involved in protest activities.
The decision, emerging from an appeal by the West Bengal government, supported the earlier single judge's directive based on inconsistency found in medical reports. The ruling noted that the discrepancies warranted intervention by an independent body like the CBI.
Despite the state government's opposition, the court emphasized the necessity for an unbiased investigation, citing differences between medical reports from various authorities that recorded the woman's condition differently during her custody period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
