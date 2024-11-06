Left Menu

Karnataka CM Under Fire: Siddaramaiah Faces Lokayukta Questioning in Land Allotment Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced questioning by the Lokayukta police in relation to alleged illegalities in the MUDA site allotment case. Accused of favoritism in allotting prime sites to his wife, Siddaramaiah maintains innocence, amid opposition protests and demands for a fair investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:59 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police on Wednesday over alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. Appearing before the probe agency's team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T J Udesh, the questioning lasted two hours.

Siddaramaiah, who remains the first sitting CM to be investigated in this manner, is charged with abuse of power, particularly in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M. He denies the accusations, labeling them as baseless, while the opposition BJP demands his resignation.

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices as part of an ongoing legal challenge, and the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a separate probe. The case continues to cast shadows over Siddaramaiah's administration and raises questions about governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

