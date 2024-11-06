Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 Launched to Empower Pensioners

In a move to facilitate ease and transparency for pensioners, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the launch of the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0.

This initiative allows pensioners to submit their life certificates digitally, while maintaining traditional methods for those unable to do so online.

The campaign will span 800 cities, involving extensive collaboration with banks and postal services to ensure wide reach and accessibility for pensioners across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)