Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 Launched to Empower Pensioners
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0, facilitating digital submission of life certificates for pensioners. While alternative non-digital methods are available, the campaign aims for accessibility and transparency. The campaign expands to 800 cities with extensive participation from pension disbursing banks and postal services.
- India
In a move to facilitate ease and transparency for pensioners, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the launch of the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0.
This initiative allows pensioners to submit their life certificates digitally, while maintaining traditional methods for those unable to do so online.
The campaign will span 800 cities, involving extensive collaboration with banks and postal services to ensure wide reach and accessibility for pensioners across the nation.
