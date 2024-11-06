Left Menu

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 Launched to Empower Pensioners

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0, facilitating digital submission of life certificates for pensioners. While alternative non-digital methods are available, the campaign aims for accessibility and transparency. The campaign expands to 800 cities with extensive participation from pension disbursing banks and postal services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:21 IST
Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 Launched to Empower Pensioners
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to facilitate ease and transparency for pensioners, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the launch of the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0.

This initiative allows pensioners to submit their life certificates digitally, while maintaining traditional methods for those unable to do so online.

The campaign will span 800 cities, involving extensive collaboration with banks and postal services to ensure wide reach and accessibility for pensioners across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

