SA and Chile Sign MoU to Strengthen Sustainable Marine Resource Management

The South African Government has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Chile to promote cooperation in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainable and responsible management of marine resources, enhancing economic development, job creation, and food security.

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Narend Singh, highlighted the importance of this partnership, noting that it opens pathways for new development and innovation. “South Africa and Chile aim to create new opportunities for development and innovation in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, ensuring that marine resources are managed responsibly and sustainably for the benefit of both countries,” Singh remarked. Key Objectives and Areas of Cooperation

The MoU outlines several key areas for collaboration:

Fisheries and Aquaculture Research: South Africa and Chile will conduct joint scientific research to drive sustainable practices and advancements in the sector.

Technology Exchange and Best Practices: The partnership encourages the exchange of modern aquaculture technologies and responsible farming practices to improve production efficiency and resource management.

Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing: Emphasis will be placed on building expertise in small-scale and industrial fisheries, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and enhancing enforcement measures.

Combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing: Both countries commit to joint efforts to tackle illegal fishing activities, a major threat to sustainable fisheries management globally.

This cooperation builds upon initiatives discussed at the 2016 Joint Trade and Investment Commission and is designed to strengthen existing diplomatic and trade relations.

International Engagement and Oversight

Aligned with international standards, South Africa and Chile will also engage with global and regional fisheries management organizations to promote best practices. Both nations aim to uphold sustainable resource management principles, collaborating on international platforms to address environmental and resource challenges in fisheries and aquaculture.

Establishment of a Joint Technical Committee

To ensure the MoU’s objectives are met, a Joint Technical Committee will be formed to oversee the implementation of these initiatives. This committee will coordinate regular bilateral meetings, monitor progress, and address emerging issues to sustain effective cooperation.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment emphasized that this partnership with Chile represents a forward-looking approach to marine conservation and resource management, setting a standard for international collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture.