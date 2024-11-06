North Korean Troops in Russian Combat: A New Battlefield
North Korean troops have reportedly engaged in combat in Russia's Kursk region, marking their first involvement there. According to U.S. officials, the engagement took place on November 4. However, details regarding casualties or the nature of the combat were not disclosed by the officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
For the first time, North Korean soldiers have reportedly participated in combat operations in Russia's Kursk region. This development was shared by two U.S. officials who preferred to remain anonymous.
One official indicated that the North Korean troops were involved in a combat operation on November 4. The nature of the engagement remains undisclosed.
No details regarding potential casualties among the North Korean soldiers have been revealed, and further specifics of the incident have not been provided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LTT-Shalimar Express Derailment: Swift Response Averts Casualties
Tragedy in Lebanon: Rising Casualties Amid Conflict
North Korean Troops Deployment Rumored as Russia's Desperation Grows
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Result in Rising Casualties
Zelenskiy Urges Response to North Korean Troops in Ukraine