North Korean Troops in Russian Combat: A New Battlefield

For the first time, North Korean soldiers have reportedly participated in combat operations in Russia's Kursk region. This development was shared by two U.S. officials who preferred to remain anonymous.

One official indicated that the North Korean troops were involved in a combat operation on November 4. The nature of the engagement remains undisclosed.

No details regarding potential casualties among the North Korean soldiers have been revealed, and further specifics of the incident have not been provided.

