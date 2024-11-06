Left Menu

North Korean Troops in Russian Combat: A New Battlefield

North Korean troops have reportedly engaged in combat in Russia's Kursk region, marking their first involvement there. According to U.S. officials, the engagement took place on November 4. However, details regarding casualties or the nature of the combat were not disclosed by the officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:36 IST
For the first time, North Korean soldiers have reportedly participated in combat operations in Russia's Kursk region. This development was shared by two U.S. officials who preferred to remain anonymous.

One official indicated that the North Korean troops were involved in a combat operation on November 4. The nature of the engagement remains undisclosed.

No details regarding potential casualties among the North Korean soldiers have been revealed, and further specifics of the incident have not been provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

