Massive Polio Vaccination Drive Achieves Success in Gaza
Aid organizations in Gaza have successfully administered over 1.1 million polio vaccinations, achieving 90% coverage. The campaign faced challenges in the northern region due to limited access amid ongoing conflict. The initiative began after a polio case was confirmed, marking the first in the area in 25 years.
The Israeli military announced that humanitarian organizations have effectively administered over 1.1 million polio vaccinations, reaching 90% of children across Gaza.
Despite restrictions in northern Gaza due to the conflict, significant progress was made in other regions. The World Health Organization confirmed a polio case, prompting the campaign.
COGAT collaborated with global agencies to implement the drive. Challenges arose in estimating missed vaccinations in the north amid ongoing evacuations. The first round launched on September 1, achieving a significant milestone according to UN targets.
