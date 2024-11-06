Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Attacked and Robbed in Sultanpur

A shocking daylight robbery unfolded in Sultanpur as a jeweller was ambushed and beaten in plain view before his valuable stock was stolen, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Gosai Ganj area near Bharathipur, when Suresh Chandra Soni, owner of Suresh Jewelers, was returning home at approximately 6 pm. As he neared the Sudenapur-Babuganj road, a car deliberately struck his motorcycle, forcing him to the ground.

Subsequently, four individuals leaped from the vehicle, snatching his jewellery-laden bag. Attempts to resist resulted in a severe attack on Soni, leaving him bleeding roadside. Police were notified following the attack, and Soni was taken to Kurebhar Community Health Centre for treatment. The incident follows another major jewellery heist in the area, escalating local tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)