Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Attacked and Robbed in Sultanpur

A jeweller in Sultanpur was ambushed and robbed of valuable ornaments by a group of assailants in a shocking daylight heist. The attackers fled after assaulting the jeweller, leaving him injured. The robbery incident has spiked concerns, especially after a prior high-profile jewellery heist in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:02 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Attacked and Robbed in Sultanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking daylight robbery unfolded in Sultanpur as a jeweller was ambushed and beaten in plain view before his valuable stock was stolen, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Gosai Ganj area near Bharathipur, when Suresh Chandra Soni, owner of Suresh Jewelers, was returning home at approximately 6 pm. As he neared the Sudenapur-Babuganj road, a car deliberately struck his motorcycle, forcing him to the ground.

Subsequently, four individuals leaped from the vehicle, snatching his jewellery-laden bag. Attempts to resist resulted in a severe attack on Soni, leaving him bleeding roadside. Police were notified following the attack, and Soni was taken to Kurebhar Community Health Centre for treatment. The incident follows another major jewellery heist in the area, escalating local tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024