Congressman Calls for Protection of Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the US State Department to take decisive action to protect Hindu minorities facing violence in Bangladesh.

Hindus have been targets of vandalism and destruction of property following student-led riots, which led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina early last month.

In a briefing, the State Department reiterated its commitment to prioritizing the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, as part of ongoing diplomatic talks with Dhaka officials.

Measures are underway to enhance the training of Bangladesh's civilian security forces specifically for minority protection, according to a department release.

Krishnamoorthi expressed his expectation for more transparency and detailed reports from the department regarding their strategies and the plight of religious minorities in Bangladesh, as efforts continue to fight religious violence and discrimination.

He highlighted the minority's precarious position, making up only 8 percent of Bangladesh's 170 million population.

(With inputs from agencies.)