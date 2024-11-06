Left Menu

Congressman Calls for Protection of Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi appeals to the US State Department to ensure the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, following reports of vandalism and violence. The State Department emphasizes minority protection as a priority, with plans for enhanced security training for Bangladesh's forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:25 IST
Congressman Calls for Protection of Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh
Krishnamoorthi
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the US State Department to take decisive action to protect Hindu minorities facing violence in Bangladesh.

Hindus have been targets of vandalism and destruction of property following student-led riots, which led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina early last month.

In a briefing, the State Department reiterated its commitment to prioritizing the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, as part of ongoing diplomatic talks with Dhaka officials.

Measures are underway to enhance the training of Bangladesh's civilian security forces specifically for minority protection, according to a department release.

Krishnamoorthi expressed his expectation for more transparency and detailed reports from the department regarding their strategies and the plight of religious minorities in Bangladesh, as efforts continue to fight religious violence and discrimination.

He highlighted the minority's precarious position, making up only 8 percent of Bangladesh's 170 million population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024