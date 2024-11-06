Cross-State Cooperation: Unraveling the Northeast Border Disputes

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday convened a series of discussions with senior officials from Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the ongoing border row settlements. The meetings aimed to assess the progress of agreements aimed at resolving these long-standing territorial disputes.

The agenda included separate meetings with chief secretaries from each of the states, where they presented their respective arguments concerning the border disagreements. Mohan, since his appointment in August, reviewed existing agreements between Assam and its neighboring states, ensuring all parties align towards dispute resolution.

An additional meeting addressed the flood situation in Assam, exacerbated by river inflows from Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Furthermore, Mohan engaged with chief executive councillors from autonomous councils and reviewed peace accords with militant groups, including ULFA, highlighting the multifaceted challenges of the region.

