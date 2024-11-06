Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Lance Naik's Arrest for Child's Death

A lance naik in the Army has been notified for arrest following the suffocation death of a three-year-old girl in a locked car. The Kankerkhera police served notice under BNSS laws, with accusations of negligence. The incident, involving neighbours in Meerut, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A lance naik in the Army has been issued an arrest notice related to the tragic death of a three-year-old girl, reportedly due to suffocation in a locked car, local police disclosed on Wednesday.

The Kankerkhera police delivered the notice to Naresh, a Lance Naik, citing Section 35(3) of the BNSS. This provision allows police to arrest individuals without a warrant to prevent evidence tampering. According to a police spokesperson, the incident unfolded on October 30 in Meerut Cantonment, where Naresh is accused of taking the child from outside her residence without her parents' knowledge.

Allegedly intoxicated, Naresh left the girl alone in the closed car while at a liquor shop. Her death led to a police complaint on November 5 by her father, Somveer Punia, resulting in charges under Section 106(1) for causing death by negligence. The families, both military residents, initially sought private resolution before police involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

