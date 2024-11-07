Judge Upholds 9/11 Plea Deals Despite Defense Secretary's Objection

In a significant legal development, a military judge has affirmed the validity of plea agreements involving Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged orchestrator of the September 11 attacks, and two of his co-defendants.

This ruling overrides an attempt by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to nullify the agreements, reportedly sparking political controversy.

While the Pentagon has yet to issue an official response, the ruling underscores the intricate legal challenges surrounding the case, exacerbated by years of pretrial deliberations over the admissibility of defendants' statements given their treatment in CIA custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)