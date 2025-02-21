Mass Deportation from Guantanamo: Venezuelan Migrants Sky-Bound for Home
The U.S. government deported 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras, then to Venezuela. This action involved 126 individuals with alleged criminal affiliations. The deportations followed a lawsuit filed by the ACLU about denied legal access to migrants at Guantanamo Bay.
On Thursday, the U.S. government transferred 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras, with plans to transport them onwards to Venezuela, according to an official statement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Earlier, Honduran officials announced the imminent arrival of 170 Venezuelan migrants being relocated from the United States. Lawyers for some deportees reported surprise upon learning of these developments Thursday afternoon.
An official from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the deportees included 126 individuals with criminal charges, with some allegedly linked to Tren de Aragua. These deportations emerge amidst an ACLU lawsuit demanding legal access to migrants held at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
(With inputs from agencies.)