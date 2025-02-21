Mass Deportation from Guantanamo: Venezuelan Migrants Sky-Bound for Home

On Thursday, the U.S. government transferred 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras, with plans to transport them onwards to Venezuela, according to an official statement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Earlier, Honduran officials announced the imminent arrival of 170 Venezuelan migrants being relocated from the United States. Lawyers for some deportees reported surprise upon learning of these developments Thursday afternoon.

An official from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the deportees included 126 individuals with criminal charges, with some allegedly linked to Tren de Aragua. These deportations emerge amidst an ACLU lawsuit demanding legal access to migrants held at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)