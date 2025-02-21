Left Menu

Mass Deportation from Guantanamo: Venezuelan Migrants Sky-Bound for Home

The U.S. government deported 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras, then to Venezuela. This action involved 126 individuals with alleged criminal affiliations. The deportations followed a lawsuit filed by the ACLU about denied legal access to migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:50 IST
Mass Deportation from Guantanamo: Venezuelan Migrants Sky-Bound for Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the U.S. government transferred 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras, with plans to transport them onwards to Venezuela, according to an official statement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Earlier, Honduran officials announced the imminent arrival of 170 Venezuelan migrants being relocated from the United States. Lawyers for some deportees reported surprise upon learning of these developments Thursday afternoon.

An official from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the deportees included 126 individuals with criminal charges, with some allegedly linked to Tren de Aragua. These deportations emerge amidst an ACLU lawsuit demanding legal access to migrants held at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025