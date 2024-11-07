Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Child Assault Suspect After Shootout

A man accused of raping a four-year-old girl was apprehended by police following a dramatic encounter involving gunfire. The incident took place after the suspect, identified as Sanju, reportedly abducted the child from her home while she slept, leading to a nationwide manhunt.

Police were able to surround Sanju late Wednesday night. Upon being confronted, he opened fire, injuring a police officer. In the return of fire by law enforcement, Sanju also suffered a bullet wound. Both he and the injured officer were taken to a hospital, where their conditions were reported to be stable.

Initial police interrogation revealed that Sanju allegedly gained access to the home through the roof before taking the child to a secluded field. The family, unable to locate the child, found her a kilometer away the following day, prompting police involvement and medical intervention for the girl. Charges have been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)