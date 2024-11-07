The British government announced on Thursday a new wave of sanctions against Russia, taking aim at individuals linked to the Wagner mercenary group and a military officer accused of involvement in the 2018 Novichok attack in Salisbury.

The foreign ministry revealed the addition of a fresh designation under the chemical weapons sanctions regime. This targets Denis Sergeev, charged by British police over the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal. The government asserts Sergeev played a crucial role in preparing and using the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, coordinating activities in London during the attack.

The sanctions also cover parties in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali connected to the Wagner group. Wagner, portrayed as a private military force, is deemed a criminal group by opponents, accused of exploiting countries such as Syria, Libya, and Mali. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in the Novichok incident and did not respond to requests for comment on the new sanctions.

