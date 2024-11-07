NCW Calls for Investigation into Assault of Member by Kolkata Police

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a thorough investigation following an incident in which one of its members, Archana Majumdar, was reportedly intimidated and injured by Kolkata Police officers.

The episode occurred on November 1, sparking the NCW to send a formal letter to both the Kolkata Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, demanding immediate action.

The NCW has expressed deep concern regarding Majumdar's treatment and has urged for a National Investigation Agency probe to ensure accountability and restore peace within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)