NCW Calls for Investigation into Assault of Member by Kolkata Police

The National Commission for Women (NCW) demands an inquiry into an incident involving member Archana Majumdar, allegedly harassed by Kolkata Police. On November 1, NCW requested action from authorities and the NIA, concerned over Majumdar's treatment during her official duty in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:10 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a thorough investigation following an incident in which one of its members, Archana Majumdar, was reportedly intimidated and injured by Kolkata Police officers.

The episode occurred on November 1, sparking the NCW to send a formal letter to both the Kolkata Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, demanding immediate action.

The NCW has expressed deep concern regarding Majumdar's treatment and has urged for a National Investigation Agency probe to ensure accountability and restore peace within the community.

