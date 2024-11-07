Left Menu

Tribal Tensions: Infiltrators and Political Alignments in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren alleges that tribal-descendant Mandal Murmu joined the BJP due to the challenges faced by tribals in the Santal Paraganas. Soren accused infiltrators from Bangladesh of disrupting the community and criticized the state government for inaction.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has raised concerns over the recent political shift of Mandal Murmu, a descendant of tribal icons Sidho-Kanhu, who joined the BJP, citing the tribals' plight in the Santal Paraganas region.

Addressing these issues, Soren, campaigning as the BJP candidate from Seraikela assembly constituency, accused Bangladeshi infiltrators of causing significant hardships for local tribals, while criticizing the state government's inaction.

Soren highlighted the growing political influence of these infiltrators, who he claimed are seizing tribal lands, disrupting the social fabric, and disrespecting tribal women, while also condemning the state and Congress for failing to protect tribal interests.

