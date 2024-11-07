Left Menu

Community Leader's Tragic Ordeal: A Tale of Resilience and Justice

An Odisha-based woman, who is a dedicated researcher with mental illness, was kidnapped and gang-raped in Sarai Kale Khan. Police have arrested three men. The victim, receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, struggled to provide information due to her mental health challenges. A covert operation led to crucial arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Odisha-based woman, previously working as a researcher, faced a terrifying ordeal when she was kidnapped and gang-raped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area. Delhi police have apprehended three men in connection to the crime, following intensive investigations.

The victim, who holds a postgraduate degree in social work and has over eight years of experience in the social sector, suffers from a mental illness. She was found by police in distress and bleeding on October 11, a day after the alleged assault, and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Despite her condition impeding cooperation, police initiated a covert operation. Officer Sangeeta, posing as a social worker, gained the victim's trust and extracted crucial information, leading to the arrest of Prabhu Mahto, Pramod Babu, and Mohammad Shamsul for their involvement in this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

