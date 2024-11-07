Supreme Court Modernizes Summer Break to Boost Efficiency

The Supreme Court has announced a significant change by renaming its traditional summer vacations as 'partial court working days'. This decision follows the government's earlier recommendations for staggered vacations forwarded to the apex court's secretary general and the registrars general of 25 high courts for due consideration.

The move has gained importance amidst recent critiques from multiple sectors about the extended breaks enjoyed by the Supreme Court. The revisions were enacted as part of an amendment to the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, now updated as the Supreme Court (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, which were officially notified on November 5.

Under the new rules, the Chief Justice will determine the length of these working days and the total holidays, ensuring they do not exceed 95 days, not counting Sundays, as stated in the notification. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted recommendations from a parliamentary committee, suggesting individual leave periods for judges to maintain constant court operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)