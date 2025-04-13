Left Menu

Reviving the Cooperative Spirit: Shah Advocates for Legal Reforms

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah emphasized the necessity of legal reforms to revive India's cooperative movement. At a conference in Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted potential growth in agriculture and dairy sectors through cooperative efforts, praising recent governmental steps to establish a dedicated cooperative ministry.

  • India

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has called attention to the dire state of India's cooperative movement, attributing its stagnation to outdated laws. Speaking at a state-level cooperative conference in Bhopal, Shah expressed optimism for the potential growth in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors through enhanced cooperative frameworks.

Highlighting a significant shift since the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah criticized previous central governments for neglecting the sector. He acknowledged that despite 75 years post-independence, there had been a lack of initiative to modernize legal structures governing cooperatives.

The event also marked a pivotal agreement between the National Dairy Development Board and the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation to enhance milk production, underscoring the ongoing efforts to capitalize on the cooperative model for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

