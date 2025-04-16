UK Supreme Court Rules on Transgender Rights and Biological Sex

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court delivered a significant verdict on Wednesday, determining that equality legislation defines 'woman' based on 'biological sex'. Despite fears, the ruling asserts it won't disadvantage the transgender community.

The case involved For Women Scotland, challenging a Scottish guidance that recognized trans women as women legally. Initially losing in the Scottish courts, the group won upon appeal last November.

Critics worried the definition could affect single-sex services, but the court emphasized that the Equality Act protects rights attached to gender reassignment, maintaining trans rights.

