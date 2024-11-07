Pragya Thakur's Battle: A Case of Allegations and Pain
Pragya Singh Thakur, the prime suspect in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, shared a photo of her swollen face, blaming 'Congress torture' for her suffering. A recent bailable warrant requires her court appearance by November 13. Thakur faces trial alongside others under UAPA and IPC allegations.
Pragya Singh Thakur, a key defendant in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, recently posted a photo on social media showcasing facial swelling, attributing her condition to alleged 'Congress torture.'
Her post came shortly after a special court issued a bailable warrant, mandating her court appearance by November 13.
Thakur and her alleged associates face charges under the UAPA and IPC, with a trial currently in its conclusive phase.
