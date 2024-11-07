Ministry Partners with Cygnus Ujala to Boost Healthcare Job Vacancies on National Career Service Portal

In a significant move to expand employment access in the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoL&E) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cygnus Ujala group. This partnership, formalized today in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and MoL&E Secretary Ms Sumita Dawra, marks the first direct collaboration between a healthcare group and the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

Expanding Job Access in Healthcare

Through this MoU, Cygnus Ujala will regularly post healthcare job vacancies on the NCS portal, facilitating employment accessibility across the sector, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. As part of this initiative, Cygnus will collaborate with third-party staffing agencies and organize job fairs at Model Career Centers (MCCs) across the country, allowing job seekers to connect directly with recruiters from Cygnus Ujala.

Minister Dr Mandaviya emphasized the transformative role of the NCS portal, which he described as "a key platform for young job seekers" that is widening employment opportunities across sectors. With the healthcare industry now joining the platform, Dr. Mandaviya expressed confidence that India’s youth will gain greater access to promising career paths in healthcare.

Commitment to Inclusivity

A key feature of this partnership is its commitment to inclusivity, focusing on creating job opportunities for women and individuals from diverse backgrounds, as well as promoting equal access to jobs. By prioritizing inclusivity, the initiative aims to help shape a more equitable and diverse healthcare workforce.

Boosting Job Creation with Technology

Dr. Mandaviya also announced ongoing upgrades to the NCS portal, which will include artificial intelligence (AI) integration to improve the user experience for both job seekers and employers. The platform has registered over 35 lakh employers and more than 1.10 crore active job seekers as of October 2024, with the current fiscal year already seeing over 1 crore new vacancies posted.

Highlighting further efforts to create job opportunities, Dr. Mandaviya referenced other recent MoUs with Amazon and TMI Group, as well as 11 additional partnerships in the pipeline, expected to generate around 25 lakh vacancies on the NCS portal. Key Details of the MoU

Initial Term: The MoU is valid for two years, during which Cygnus Ujala and its hiring partners will focus on healthcare job placements.

Job Fairs and MCC Involvement: Model Career Centers (MCCs) will host job fairs, giving candidates direct access to Cygnus Ujala recruiters.

Focus on Inclusivity: Emphasis on promoting job opportunities for women and fostering a diverse healthcare workforce.

Enhanced NCS Portal: Planned upgrades with AI-powered features to improve accessibility and functionality for job seekers and employers.

This collaboration between the Ministry of Labour & Employment and Cygnus Ujala Group is poised to bridge employment gaps in healthcare, fostering career growth and broadening job access for India’s workforce.