Left Menu

Controversial Deportation Law Faces Legal Challenges in Israel

Israel's parliament has passed a contentious law allowing the deportation of family members of Palestinian attackers, including citizens. Legal experts anticipate it will be struck down by Israeli courts due to constitutional conflicts and potential human rights violations, while critics label it as discriminatory and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:02 IST
Controversial Deportation Law Faces Legal Challenges in Israel
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's parliament has approved a provocative law that could see family members of Palestinian attackers deported, despite being citizens themselves. Passed with a significant majority, the law faces skepticism from legal experts predicting it will be invalidated by the courts.

The legislation, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, is designed to affect Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed east Jerusalem associated with terrorism. These individuals could be moved to Gaza or elsewhere for extended periods, potentially breaching international laws and human rights.

Despite its passage, there are significant barriers to enforcement. Legal challenges are expected, including considerations of unconstitutional collective punishment targeting Arab citizens specifically, leading critics to denounce the law as nonconstitutional and discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024