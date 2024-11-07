Controversial Deportation Law Faces Legal Challenges in Israel
Israel's parliament has passed a contentious law allowing the deportation of family members of Palestinian attackers, including citizens. Legal experts anticipate it will be struck down by Israeli courts due to constitutional conflicts and potential human rights violations, while critics label it as discriminatory and politically motivated.
Israel's parliament has approved a provocative law that could see family members of Palestinian attackers deported, despite being citizens themselves. Passed with a significant majority, the law faces skepticism from legal experts predicting it will be invalidated by the courts.
The legislation, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, is designed to affect Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed east Jerusalem associated with terrorism. These individuals could be moved to Gaza or elsewhere for extended periods, potentially breaching international laws and human rights.
Despite its passage, there are significant barriers to enforcement. Legal challenges are expected, including considerations of unconstitutional collective punishment targeting Arab citizens specifically, leading critics to denounce the law as nonconstitutional and discriminatory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
