Controversial Deportation Law Faces Legal Challenges in Israel

Israel's parliament has approved a provocative law that could see family members of Palestinian attackers deported, despite being citizens themselves. Passed with a significant majority, the law faces skepticism from legal experts predicting it will be invalidated by the courts.

The legislation, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, is designed to affect Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed east Jerusalem associated with terrorism. These individuals could be moved to Gaza or elsewhere for extended periods, potentially breaching international laws and human rights.

Despite its passage, there are significant barriers to enforcement. Legal challenges are expected, including considerations of unconstitutional collective punishment targeting Arab citizens specifically, leading critics to denounce the law as nonconstitutional and discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)