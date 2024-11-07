Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events on the Horizon

As the world navigates through complex geopolitical landscapes, a series of significant diplomatic, economic, and political events are set to unfold. This comprehensive diary highlights activities ranging from state visits by leaders such as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to critical summits and elections in various nations.

On November 7, high-profile meetings are taking place in cities like Astana and Istanbul. Meanwhile, Beijing will witness a flurry of diplomatic activities with visits from leaders like Italian President Sergio Mattarella and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia.

The diary also underscores impending events such as the Mauritian National Assembly Election on November 10 and the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. This schedule presents an insightful look at the manifold engagements shaping the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)