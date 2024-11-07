In a tense climate of ongoing conflict, Hezbollah remains doubtful about the potential for peace in Lebanon despite welcoming efforts to cease hostilities. According to Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a change in the U.S. administration is unlikely to alter the situation deeply rooted in Israeli and American policies.

The escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah, intertwined with the Gaza hostilities, has intensified since late September. Israel's operations, focused on targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure, have resulted in significant civilian casualties and destruction, raising concerns among Lebanese officials about the true nature of these military actions.

Diplomatic endeavors, including a significant ceasefire proposal, have stumbled amid the U.S. elections, leaving Hezbollah and Lebanese citizens grappling with the devastation. As international calls for accountability grow, the role of American influence remains a critical point of contention in efforts to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)