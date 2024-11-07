Terror Charges Loom for Swedish Teenagers Over Embassy Explosions
Two Swedish teenagers are facing preliminary terror charges in Denmark for throwing grenades near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, causing no injuries but damaging another building. Initially arrested for illegal weapon possession, the teens have denied any wrongdoing amid rising concerns about organized crime cross-border recruitment.
Danish media reported on Thursday that two Swedish teenagers are facing preliminary charges of terrorism related to last month's predawn explosions near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen.
The teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested in early October after they allegedly threw hand grenades towards the embassy, causing damage to a nearby building but resulting in no injuries. Preliminary charges, which allow for detention during an investigation, claim the pair intended to harm individuals near the diplomatic mission.
According to Danish broadcaster DR, these charges could escalate from initial accusations of illegal weapon possession. The suspects deny any wrongdoing and remain unnamed, though one was photographed in a white hazmat suit during the arrest.
Authorities have also highlighted a worrying trend of organized crime syndicates recruiting Swedish teenagers for criminal activities in Denmark, exploiting limited police oversight due to age. A 16-year-old Swedish national has been sentenced to juvenile detention for conspiring to commit murder in Denmark as part of this trend.
