Unraveling the Terror in the Seas: Italian Investigation into Oil Tanker Explosions

Italian authorities have initiated a terrorism investigation following a series of explosions that have damaged oil tankers in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, according to the chief prosecutor of Genoa. These incidents, including two explosions on the Greek-operated tanker Seajewel, mark the latest of four such events within a month.

Details reveal that these explosions have affected tankers associated with Russian ports, though responsibility for the attacks remains unclear. The incident involving the Seajewel halted cargo operations, but its Athens-based operator confirmed all crew and third-party personnel remained unharmed. An investigation into the possibility of terrorist intent is underway.

As concerns mount, maritime security experts suggest the use of seaborne limpet mines as a potential cause. Despite the ongoing investigation, ambiguity surrounds the exact source of the blasts, pushing shipping officials to remain vigilant while damage assessments continue.

