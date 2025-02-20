Unraveling the Terror in the Seas: Italian Investigation into Oil Tanker Explosions
Italian officials are investigating a series of mysterious explosions damaging oil tankers in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas. The incidents have sparked concern and speculation that seaborne limpet mines could be the cause. The inquiry focuses on attacks with potential terrorist links, with tankers involved having connections to Russian ports.
Italian authorities have initiated a terrorism investigation following a series of explosions that have damaged oil tankers in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, according to the chief prosecutor of Genoa. These incidents, including two explosions on the Greek-operated tanker Seajewel, mark the latest of four such events within a month.
Details reveal that these explosions have affected tankers associated with Russian ports, though responsibility for the attacks remains unclear. The incident involving the Seajewel halted cargo operations, but its Athens-based operator confirmed all crew and third-party personnel remained unharmed. An investigation into the possibility of terrorist intent is underway.
As concerns mount, maritime security experts suggest the use of seaborne limpet mines as a potential cause. Despite the ongoing investigation, ambiguity surrounds the exact source of the blasts, pushing shipping officials to remain vigilant while damage assessments continue.
