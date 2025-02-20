Investigating the Troubling Wave of Oil Tanker Explosions
Italian authorities are investigating a series of explosions damaging oil tankers, with the latest incident involving the Greek-operated Seajewel off northern Italy. The explosions have primarily affected tankers that recently called at Russian ports. Authorities are exploring terrorism as a possible motive, though responsibility remains unclear.
In a concerning series of events, Italian authorities have launched a terrorism investigation following a damaging explosion on the Greek-operated oil tanker Seajewel in the Mediterranean.
The incident, which occurred off the northern Italian coast, is the latest in a series of four similar explosions affecting oil tankers in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.
Authorities are treating the situation as a potential terrorist attack, though details remain scant on who is responsible for the alleged acts, all of which targeted vessels recently visiting Russian ports.
