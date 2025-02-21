Bus Explosions in Israel Highlight Ongoing Tensions
A series of bus explosions in central Israel, suspected militant attacks, occurred following Hamas's partial hostage release. Israeli police found undeployed explosives, urging public vigilance. Although no injuries were reported, authorities search for suspects. Restrictive Israeli measures continue amidst extended military operations in the West Bank since the October 7th Hamas attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:30 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A series of explosions on buses in central Israel on Thursday, believed to be a militant attack, prompted swift police action, though no injuries were reported.
Police found additional explosives on two other buses, urging the public to report any suspicious items. Forces were dispatched to Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, as authorities searched for suspects.
The incidents followed Hamas' release of bodies of four hostages from Gaza. Ongoing military operations in the West Bank persist as tensions remain high in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Tightens Grip: Intruder in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Identified
Four killed, one injured in collision between two trucks in MP's Umaria district: Police.
Deadly Attack on Pakistani Police Check Post Sparks Security Alarm
Militants Strike Pakistan Police Post: Rising Taliban Tensions
Tragedy in Telangana: Police Officer's Untimely Death